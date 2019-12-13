Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Hinds Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 CM-W vs CH-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Lincoln: In match no.1 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury Magicians will take on Central Hinds at the Lincoln No 3 ground on Friday (late Thursday night in India). The Super Smash, currently named Dream11 Super Smash for sponsorship purposes, is a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in New Zealand.

This will be the first of the three matches to be played in the day. In fact, the Canterbury Magicians will face Auckland Hearts during the evening match at the same venue. They are led Frankie Mackay who was the star in the previous season. She will be carrying the team’s chances yet again. The Central Hinds has named co-captains in the form of Hannah Rowe and Jess Watkin.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury Magicians Women and Central Hinds Women will take place at 2 AM (IST).

Time: 2.30 AM IST (December 13 in India).

Venue: Lincoln No 3 Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters – Kirsty Nation, Anlo Van Devente, Nat Cox

All-Rounders – Jess Watkin, Frankie Mackay (C), Jacinta Savage

Bowlers – Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe (VC)

CM-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Nat Cox (WK), Jess Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane.

Central Hinds: Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer.

