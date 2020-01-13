Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury vs Otago Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 30 CTB vs OTG of Super Smash 2019-20 in Christchurch: In the match number 30 of Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury will take on Otago at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday (January 14). Looking to end the season on a high, Canterbury will look to play fearless cricket with no pressure of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament. In batting, the likes of Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle and Stephen Murdoch will have the last opportunity to play a significant knock and sign off for their franchise on a high.

Meanwhile, Otago played brilliant cricket to qualify for the next stage of the competition. Their top-order that comprises of Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom and Dean Foxcroft who are in red-hot form. The formidable trio is majorly responsible behind the recent success of the side in the T20 extravaganza. A win against Canterbury will take Otago straight into the finals of the Super Smash 2019-20.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury and Otago at 8.10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

Batters –Hamish Rutherford (C), Chad Bowes, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom (VC), Jack Boyle

All-Rounders – Andrew Ellis, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers –Jacob Duffy, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

CTB vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick (wk), Michael Rippon, Mathew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall.

CTB vs OTG SQUADS

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Renwick (wk), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller, Max Chu.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (C), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Ken McClure, Blake Coburn, Sean Davey.

