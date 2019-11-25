Dream11 Team Prediction

Canterbury vs Otago Dream11 Team Prediction The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips CTB vs OTG Match 8 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: In the match no. 8 of The Ford Trophy 2019-20, Canterbury will meet Otago at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday. Canterbury have played 2 games so far in the tournament, out of which they have won one and other got abandoned. Otago, on the other hand, have also played the same number of matches – winning one and losing one in the competition. Now both teams will want nothing less than a victory here as Canterbury will look to build on their early form, Otago, at the same time, would look to bounce back from their loss in the last game against Wellington.

The Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. Going as per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury and Otago will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 25.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Jack Boyle (Captain), Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Will Williams

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Jacob Duffy, Chad Bowes

CTB vs OTG Probable XIs

Canterbury: Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Stephen Murdoch, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, and Andrew Hazeldine.

Otago: Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie/Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick (Wk), Blair Soper.

SQUADS

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine, Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom and Will Williams.

Otago: Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Neil Broom, Nathan G Smith, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matthew Bacon, Blair Soper, Max Chu, Dale Phillips and Michael Rae.

