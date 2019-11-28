Dream11 Team Predictions

Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Mzansi Super League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, CTB vs DUR Match 18 at Newlands, Cape Town 9:00 PM IST:

The second season of the Mzansi Super League will begin on November 8 in Johannesburg. It will once again pit six teams against each other – they will play in the home and away format. After each team plays 10 matches, the top team will qualify for the final match directly. The second and third-ranked team will play an eliminator and the winner of the same will face the top-ranked team in the final match. Considering the South African team’s performance across all formats this year, CSA (Cricket South Africa) will be eager to unearth fresh talent from the domestic T20 extravaganza.

TOSS – The toss between Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat will take place at 8:30 PM (IST) on November 28.

Time: 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Quinton de Kock, Dane Vilas

Batsmen – Janneman Malan (captain), Marques Ackerman, Alex Hales, David Miller

All-Rounders – Ravi Bopara, George Linde

Bowlers – Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala (vice-captain), Wahab Riaz

CTB vs DUR Probable Playing XIs

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, Vernon Philander, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana

Durban Heat: Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas (captain and wicketkeeper), David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Shaun von Berg

SQUADS:

Cape Town Blitz Squad: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, Vernon Philander, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Dale Steyn, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, David Bedingham, Khwezi Gumede

Durban Heat Squad: Alex Hales, Wesley Marshall, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas(w/c), David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Shaun von Berg, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen

