How often do you hear a bowler picking wickets with each hand during a cricket match? Very rarely! Cape Town Blitz’s ambidextrous spinner Gregory Mahlokwana has taken social media by storm after he picked up a wicket with each hand during a Mzansi Super League clash on Sunday against Durban Heat.

He first picked the wicket of Sarel Erwee, bowling with his right hand. Erwee was looking to give himself room and open up the off-side, but unfortunately found cover in the way and was caught. Then, with his left hand, he dismissed Vilas, who tried to give him the charge, but missed the armer completely and was bowled. These two wickets from the ambidextrous spinner have stunned fans.

Here are the two wickets:

WICKET | SJ Erwee c Linde b Mahlokwana 16 (23b 1×4 0x6) SR: 69.56 Will the ambidextrous Mahlokwana be able to take a left handed and a right handed wicket today?#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/rkw29YIb3g — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 17, 2019

WICKET | DJ Vilas b Mahlokwana 8 (10m 8b 0x4 0x6) That’s Mahlokwana’s second of the day. His first wicket was bowled Right handed and now he gets a wicket with the quicker left arm.#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/Gey4JPypq1 — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 17, 2019

Mahlokawa made his debut for Titans in the 2018-19 season and played in the CSA T20 Challenge and One-Day Cup.

His Titans’ head coach Mark Boucher praised his abilities and had said, “He uses both his arms‚ which is a rarity‚ and he is something special. In the past‚ the Titans have produced international players but we have not produced enough young players and he is one of the few young players who will be given a chance to prove themselves. We are excited about him and he is something of a secret weapon.”