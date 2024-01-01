Home

Cape Town Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA 2nd Test: Rain Likely to Washout Day 4, 5 Of Newlands Test

Cape Town Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA 2nd Test: Rain is likely to play spoilsport in the second Test between India and South Africa.

Newlands Stadium, Cape Town (credit: Twitter)

Cape Town Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Dean Elgar’s South Africa in the second and final match of the Test series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, starting from January 3. However, rain is likely to play spoilsport once again. There is no rain prediction on the first three days but the final two days of the Cape Town Test can be affected by bad weather.

As per the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain from January 3 to January 5. However, On January 6, the forecast predicts 40 to 50 per cent chances of rain, and on January 7, the fifth and final day of the Test, the rain prediction is around 5 to 10 per cent.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant win by an inning and 32 runs. They would like to put on an equally dominant performance as they will have the chance to clean-sweep India by winning the second match. On the other hand, India is in a must-win situation in order to save the series.

Led by super performances from bowlers and a majestic 185 from Dean Elgar, a dominant South Africa thrashed a listless India inside three days in the first Test at SuperSport Park.

After having conceded a lead of 163 runs, as Elgar, along with fifties from Marco Jansen and David Bedingham, took South Africa to 408, India’s batting in the second innings was very much like a horror movie.

Their second innings ran till 34.1 overs, and eight batters fell for single-digit scores as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Nandre Burger’s four-fer to take his debut match tally to seven scalps, made merry in their home conditions.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli tried to avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat, scoring a fighting 76 off 82 balls. But with his teammates falling without giving a fight, his knock wasn’t just enough to delay the inevitable as India were bowled out for 131, and are now 1-0 behind in the two-game series.

