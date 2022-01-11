Cape Town: Like at Johannesburg, there are predictions of rain playing spoilsport at the Newlands in Cape Town during the third and final Test between India and South Africa. With the series locked at 1-1, and the final Test promising to be a humdinger – fans would hope the rain stays away.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs India 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs India Test, Injury And Team News of Match at The Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 11 Tuesday

The humidity is likely to remain high as well. It would be around the 70 per cent-mark. At Johannesburg as well, there were predictions of rain – but there was play and eventually – a result.

The hosts would start favourites and with new-found energy after their comprehensive win at the Wanderers. India would hope that their pace-battery fires in unison. At Wanderers, the pacers failed to pick up 20 wickets, thanks to captain Dean Elgar's gritty knock.

For India, regular skipper Virat Kohli would be back and that would boost the morale after the loss. India would also realise that there is history at stake. India has never won a Test series on South African soil and the side realises this is their best chance.

SQUADS

INDIA – Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Priyank Panchal

South Africa – Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier