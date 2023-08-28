Captains Day: ICC To Organise Briefing Session With All 10 ODI World Cup Skippers | Check Deets

Home

The tournament will kickstart from October 5 where defending champions England will lock horns against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: International Cricket Council is set to organise a briefing session with all the ODI World Cup captains ahead of the tournament on October 4. With World Cup Warm-up matches ending on October 3, all captains will assemble in Ahmedabad. There are reports that there will be an opening ceremony as well on the same day at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India captain Rohit Sharma will travel from Thiruvananthapuram on Oct 4 morning after completing a warm-up match against the Netherlands.

The tournament will kickstart on October 5 where defending champions England will lock horns against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The tickets for the ODI World Cup are already live on websites but BookMyShow, the official ticketing platform for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, had crashed initially when the tickets were put up for sale at 8 pm after the previous timing of 6 pm.

Team India will start their campaign against Australia on October 08 which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The mouth-watering clash against Pakistan will take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The World Cup will be a great opportunity for India to end their ICC trophy drought. The team last won a World Cup in 2011 when MS Dhoni led the team to glory. The last three editions of the World Cup have been won by the hosts. India won the 2011 World Cup while Australia won the 2015 World Cup at home. England continued the streak of hosts winning the World Cup and emerged victorious in 2019.

