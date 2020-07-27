Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Cardiff City vs Fulham Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Championship 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match CAR vs FUL at Cardiff City Stadium: In the much-awaited semifinal clash of EFL Championship 2019-20 clash on Monday night, Cardiff City will take on Fulham in the first leg encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium – July 28 in India. The EFL Championship 2019-20 match between Cardiff City and Fulham will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. Cardiff City won 3-0 against Hull City in their previous clash. Fulham faced Wigan Athletic in their previous clash which ended in a draw. The second leg encounter between Cardiff City and Fulham will be played on July 31. Both sides are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League. At the end of the regular season, eight points separated the two sides, wherein, Cardiff finished fifth and Fulham finished fourth on the final day of the league stage. CAR vs FUL Championship match live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of Championship will be available online on Viacom18 and JioTV in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Championship match between Cardiff City and Fulham will start at 12.15 AM IST.

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M. Rodak

Defenders: M. Hector, C. Christie, J. Bennett, S. Morrison

Midfielders: Junior Hoilett (VC), Josh Onomah, Lee Tomlin (C)

Forwards: Aleksander Mitrovic, J. Murphy, J. Stansfield

CAR vs FUL Predicted Playing XIs

Cardiff City: Alex Smithies, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett, Marlon Pack, Robert Glatzel.

Fulham: Marek Rodak, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Cyrus Christie, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert, Sylvester Jasper.

CAR vs FUL SQUADS

Cardiff City (CAR): Alex Smithies, Neil Etheridge, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Aden Flint, Jazz Richards, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Gavin Whyte, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Callum Paterson, Leandro Bacuna, Robert Glatzel, Isaac Vassell, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Tomlin, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Junior.

Fulham (FUL): Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper.

