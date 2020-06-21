Dream11 Team Prediction

CAR vs LU Championship 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Cardiff City vs Leeds United Match at Cardiff City Stadium 4:30 PM IST June 21 Sunday:

What: Cardiff City vs Leeds United

When: June 21, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Luke Ayling, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett

Midfielders: Joe Ralls, Callum Paterson, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez

Forwards: Junior Hoilett, Patrick Bamford, Lee Tomlin

Starting XI

Cardiff City: Alex Smithies, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett, Marlon Pack, Robert Glatzel

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi, Ben White, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford

SQUADS

Cardiff City (CAR): Alex Smithies, Neil Etheridge, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Aden Flint, Jazz Richards, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Gavin Whyte, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Callum Paterson, Leandro Bacuna, Robert Glatzel, Isaac Vassell, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Tomlin, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Junior Hoilett

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Elia Caprile, William Huffer, Kiko Casilla, Bryce Hosannah, Oliver Casey, Leif Davis, Robbie Gotts, Pascal Struijk, Gaetano Berardi, Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas, Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Bogusz, Jordan Stevens, Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich, Conor Shaughnessy, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw, Helder Costa, Ouasim Bouy, Pablo Hernandez, Ian Poveda, Tyler Roberts, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Patrick Bamford

