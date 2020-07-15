CAR vs MWJ Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Canterbury Rams vs Manawatu Jets Match at 11:00 AM IST, July 15: The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1. Also Read - LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Match 12 in Kviberg at 4:30 PM IST Wednesday July 15

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland. Also Read - WZC vs KSS Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC Match 11 in Kviberg at 2:30 PM IST Wednesday July 15

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format. Also Read - KSS vs SCC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC Match 10 in Kviberg at 12:30 PM IST Wednesday July 15

CAR vs MWJ My Dream11 Team

Joe Cook-Green, H Walker, J Bezzant (SP), S Smith, A Talma, N Kirskey, J Salt, T Webley

CAR vs MWJ Squads

Canterbury Rams: Sam Smith, Taylor Britt, Joe Cook-Green, Jack Exeter, Tom Cowie, Mac Stodart, Toby Gillooly, Ben Carlile-Smith, Alex Talma, Thomas Webley, Mason Whittaker, Jack Salt

Manawatu Jets: Kalib Mullins, Haize Walker, Nick Fee,Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Nelson Kirksey, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Josiah Laracy, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CAR Dream11 Team/ MWJ Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Rams Dream11 Team/ Manawatu Jets Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.