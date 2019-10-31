Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals via a penalty shootout after a thrilling clash with Arsenal ended 5-5 at Anfield on Wednesday night, while a deadball double by Marcus Rashford, on the eve of his 22nd birthday, booked a place in the last eight as Manchester United majestically beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

A basketball-style first half saw Liverpool go ahead via a Shkodran Mustafi own goal, only for Lucas Torreira to level before Gabriel Martinelli bagged twice to put the Gunners clear. James Milner ensured the tie was still alive with a penalty ahead of the interval – but then, nine minutes into the second period, had a short back-pass punished by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Emphatic strikes at the Kop end from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi in the space of four minutes got Jürgen Klopp’s side on terms again. Joe Willock looked to have had the last word with a swerving thump from distance, until Origi volleyed in a fifth for the Reds in stoppage-time and forced a shootout.

And the hosts were victorious from 12 yards as Caoimhin Kelleher saved brilliantly from Dani Ceballos and Curtis Jones kept his nerve to seal it.

At Stanford Bridge, Rashford’s first-half penalty Michy Batshuayi restored parity for the hosts between the two goals from our no.10 but ultimately it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who marched into the quarter-finals after claiming a third away win in just seven days. United will hope to make it four straight victories on the road when travelling to Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.and stunning long-range free-kick in the second half means he has now scored four times against the Blues this season and five in total – more than any other club he has faced.

Aston Villa also went through to the Carbabo Cup quarter-finals after a much-changed team proved too strong for Wolves’ youthful outfit. Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohanady proved enough to send Dean Smith’s side into the last eight, with Patrick Curtone replying for the Molineux men.