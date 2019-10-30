A dominant display from start to finish saw Manchester City cruise into the Carabao Cup quarter-final with a 3-1 win over Southampton. Sergio Aguero hit a brace on his 350th appearance for the Club after Nicolas Otamendi had given the defending champions the lead, with Jack Stephens’ late header a mere consolation for the visitors.

Pep Guardiola handed 18-year-old Tommy Doyle his competitive debut, with the grandson of Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe one of three teenagers in the starting lineup, alongside Phil Foden and Eric Garcia.

All three gave good accounts of themselves, but it was their more experienced colleagues who put the Saints to the sword.

Otamendi climbed highest to nod home from Bernardo Silva’s centre, before Aguero converted a six-yard volley to make it 2-0 before the break.

The Argentine striker hit his second and City’s third just before the hour mark, getting the slightest of touches on Riyad Mahrez deflected cross to nutmeg Alex McCarthy.

Everton got the better of Watford 2-0. Mason Holgate’s first Everton goal and a stoppage-time strike from Richarlison powered Marco Silva’s team into quarter-finals on a tense night at Goodison Park. Everton chipped away at their stubborn visitors and twice thumped the frame of the goal as Watford were pushed deeper in their own territory after half-time

In other results, Oxford got the better of Sunderland on penalties after regualtion time ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Leicester City dumped Burton 3-1 while Colchester beat Crawley City 3-1.

In tomorrow’s fixtures, Liverpool will take on Arsenal, Aston Villa will face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea will meet Manchester United.