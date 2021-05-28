The ninth season of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 is all set to begin on August 28 and the final will be played on September 19. A total of 101 players have been picked up for the tournament as all the teams except Guyana Amazon Warriors will constitute 17 players. Warriors will have a squad of 16 players for the upcoming season. Also Read - David Warner Admits That There's "No Catching" Virat Kohli, as He Shares his Statistics

India's Smit Patel will play his maiden season of CPL and he will play along with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Jason Holder for Barbados Tridents. Other big names of the tournament include players like Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris and Shakib Al Hasan.

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo will be seen playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Full Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Peramaul, Abhijay Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks: Faf du Plessis, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Fabien Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis

Barbados Tridents: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Smit Patel

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odeon Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.