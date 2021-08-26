Caribbean Premier League 2021 (CPL 2021) Live Streaming Cricket

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the opening encounter of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), starting on Thursday at the Warner Park here.

Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the CPL, will seek to add more glory to their name and another trophy to their cabinet.

The CPL this year will be played in St Kitts & Nevis with most of the players and the franchise officials having reached the venue ahead of the start of the season. The season will be played from August 26 to September 15. TKR are four-time champions while Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs have won the tournament twice each.

Some of the biggest names from Windies cricket — Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine — and foreign cricketers have played in the tournament.

When is Caribbean Premier League 2021?

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 will start from Thursday, August 26.

What are the timings of the Caribbean Premier League 2021?

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM.

Where is the Caribbean Premier League 2021 being played?

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played at St Kitt’s & Nevis.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Caribbean Premier League 2021?

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Caribbean Premier League 2021?

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 will live stream on FanCode in India.