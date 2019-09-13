The swashbuckling all-rounder from West Indies Andre Russel suffered a major blow which led to him being taken off the ground on a stretcher during the Carribean Premier League (CPL) game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks at the Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Thursday.

Batting for Jamaica, Russel was on zero when the incident happened in the 14th over. In a failed attempt to play a pull-shot, the all-rounder missed the ball completely as it hit him on his helmet near the right ear before he fell down.

His head turned due to the momentum of his failed pull-shot as he went blind to the ball. Right after the impact, the all-rounder fell on the ground. The Zouks fielder came rushing towards him and removed his helmet to check for any injury. At first, it had appeared that there was no neck guard on Russel’s helmet.

The cricketer was able to manage to get up on his but failed to walk the distance of the pavilion. The medical team then took him off the ground on a stretcher for the other cricketers on the ground to witness the incident with utter shock and reminded fans the horrific episode of Phill Hughes.

Andre Russell is out of the remainder of the #CPL19 featuring @JAMTallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks following an injury he received. He has been sent off to hospital for a CT scan. #JTvsSLZ pic.twitter.com/7MRsN0Q9JZ — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) September 13, 2019

However, a medical confirmation from the franchise confirmed that the cricketer has not suffered any serious injury. Despite the confirmation, it has also been learnt that the all-rounder has been ruled out for the remaining part of this year’s CPL. The Jamaica franchise though has not yet released an official statement regarding the same.

Following Russel’s incident, the match did not go down well for Jamaica Tallawahs. They had put on a total of 170 in their quota of 20 overs which St Lucia Zouks chased down with 20 balls to spare.