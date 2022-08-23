Mumbai: Manchester United have been crying out for a robust, no-nonsense defensive midfielder ever since they realized veteran Nemanja Matic didn’t have the fitness or ability to play all 38 games of the season. However, with the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid on a lucrative four-year contract (with the option of a further year) could change that completely.Also Read - Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Casemiro is a name that surely very few football fans need an introduction to. The tough-tackling Brazilian started his career at Santos, where he made 92 appearances and scored 9 goals, but is best known for his time at Real Madrid, where he has played since 2013, making a total of 222 appearances for the Madrid giants (but might become 223 if he plays against Celta Vigo) and scored 23 goals. He has won everything there is to win, with three La Liga wins, one Copa Del Rey, three, Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups, and most remarkably, five Champions Leagues. He was also a member of what many think is the best trio in football history, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

But what can the Brazil international bring to Old Trafford? Well, firstly, he brings tackles. 2.5 of them per game, to be exact. The 30-year-old loves a challenge, and isn't afraid to fly into one, no matter the opponent. He can also bring a winner's mentality to a toxic dressing room, and potentially assist Erik Ten Hag with his already difficult task. The Brazilian knows his limits, therefore, last season, barely ventured into the opposition's area. These could certainly help Manchester United as well, as Casemiro could act as a defensive screen, and give more creative players like Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred, to roam further forward, rather than end up having to defend deep and act as a link between defense and midfield.

However, there are things the combative midfielder cannot put on the table. The key one being goals. He scored only one goal last season, but one can argue that isn't his job at all, which is completely true. He also has a tendency to pick up yellow cards, picking up 11 in the last season alone, leading to missing games due to suspension. Plus, he is 30 and never played in the Premier League, so questions will certainly arise on if he can cope with the pace of a league widely considered the best in the world. Another question that arises is why United agreed to give a 30-year-old effectively a five-year contract on £350,000 per week. If he struggles in the Premier League, United will be forced to make him, who will become their third-highest earner, into either a benchwarmer or a midfield liability.

Obviously, we wait to see what the outcome is going to be, whether Casemiro will be the midfield solution United fans are craving, or just another failed marquee signing. One of many, many failed transfers in the recent years. But only time will tell.