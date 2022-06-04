Paris: Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud became the second French Open 2022 finalist after beating Marin Cilic of Croatia 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a title clash with Spanish stalwart and winner of 13 French Open titles Rafael Nadal. World no. 8 Ruud is very well aware of how difficult the final is going to be as Nadal has never lost a French Open final in his career.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

Ruud in his press conference after his win against Cilic said that he now faces the biggest challenge in the sport – beating Nadal in a Roland Garros final. Also Read - French Open 2022: Alexander Zverev Wishes Rafael Nadal Before Final Against Casper Ruud

“To play Rafa in a Roland Garros final is probably the greatest challenge there is in this sport. I believe he’s 13-0 in the finals, so just shows that it might sound like an impossible task. But of course I will give it a shot like the other 13 people before me have done,” Ruud said. Also Read - French Open 2022: Twitterati Shower Praises On Rafael Nadal's Sportsmanship In Semi-Final, See Tweets

The Norwegian has never faced Nadal before but has practiced at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

“It’s obviously going to be tough. We all know what a great champion he is and how well he plays in the biggest moments and the biggest matches. I’m just going to try to enjoy it. I will be the underdog,” he added.

I will try to, you know, tonight and tomorrow night dream about great winners and unbelievable rallies, because that’s what it’s going to take if I want to have any chance, and I will need to play my best tennis ever. But I still have to believe that I can do it, and I think part of my game today was working very well. In the end, I was playing great in the third and fourth set,” Casper Ruud added.