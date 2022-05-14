Mumbai: IPL at times can be bizarre and on Friday fans witnessed it at the Brabourne stadium during Bangalore’s clash with Punjab when a cat interrupted proceedings. A cat halted play when Bangalore were chasing. The cat seemed to be enjoying the IPL action from the side-screen cushion. RCB captain Faf du Plessis was on strike when he suddenly spotted a black cat. It was distracting him when the bowler was running in to bowl. He then requested the umpires to stop play and remove the cat from there.Also Read - Rajat Patidar's Six Hits Old Man on Head During RCB vs PBKS; Watch Viral VIDEO

The entire episode was filmed on camera and now the video has surfaced on social space and is doing the rounds. Here is the viral video: Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 61 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 14 Saturday

Also Read - Virat Kohli Hilariously Emulates Harpreet Brar's Celebration After Punjab Beat Bangalore; See Viral PIC

Meanwhile, RCB could not win the match and take a step closer to playoffs. Punjab won the game convincingly by 54 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) propelled Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 in a must-win game and the scoreboard was always going to be telling as RCB were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

While Punjab remain in the mix with 12 points from as many games, the margin of victory considerably improved their net run-rate to +0.210 and RCB despite having 14 points from 13 games are at a -0.323. RCB will have to win their final game and move to 16 points but also now need to have some rub of the green with a few favourable results going their way.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)