Catalunya Tigers vs Bengali Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs BEN at Marsa Sports Club, Barcelona: In the Match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Monday, Catalunya Tigers will square off against Bengali at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona CAT vs BEN match will begin at 7:00 PM IST – March 8. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Catalunya Tigers vs Bengali will take place at 08.30 PM IST – March 8

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

CAT vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Shafiqur Rahman

Batters: MD Arifur Rahman, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif

All-Rounders: Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain (VC), Riaz Howlader, Yasir Ali-I (C)

Bowlers: Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer.

CAT vs BEN Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Yasir Ali-I, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi.

Bengali: MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, AI Amin Mg, Belal Ahmed, Muker Hossain, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader (C), Shafiqur Rahman (WK), Tuhin Motalab.

CAT vs BEN Full Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi and Tahir Ilyas (WK).

Bengali: MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, AI Amin Mg, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Kausar Dipu, Muker Hossain, Nadim Hussain, Rakibul Mollik, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader (C), Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam (WK), Shafiqur Rahman (WK) and Tuhin Motalab (WK).

