CAT vs CTL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya Tigers vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs CTL at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Catalunya Tigers will take on Catalunya CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Sunday. The ECS T10 Barcelona CAT vs CTL match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 7. Having won two of their three games, Catalunya Tigers are at the third spot in the points table and are looking in great touch this season. They will be confident coming into this game and will be eyeing a chance to grab a win and climb up to the top spot. On the other hand, both matches for Catalunya Cricket Club were called off. They will be eager to win this encounter to get off to a good start in the ongoing ECS T10 campaign. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CAT vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction, CAT vs CTL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CAT vs CTL Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Catalunya Tigers vs Catalunya CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

CAT vs CTL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Sheraz Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan

All-rounders – Waqas Miraj (C), Asjad Butt (VC), Yasir Ali-I

Bowlers – Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja

CAT vs CTL Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed (WK), Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Shahzaib Akram, Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Samar Shamshad.

Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Rauf Zaman (WK), Hamza Nisar, Nisar Ahmed, Khaled Kaleem, Yasir Ali, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat, Sabteen Haider.

CAT vs CTL Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed (wk), Asjad Butt, Zulqarnain Haider, Tahir Ilyas, Umer Mughal, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Ghulam Dastgeer, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Samar Shamshad, Atif Nadeem, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Rauf Zaman (wk), Shahbaz Shaukat, Hamza Nisar, Razaqat Ali, Asim Raja, Khaled Kaleem, Sabteen Haider, Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Basit, Ali Azam.

