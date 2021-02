CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions

Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 4 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs FTH at Montjuic Ground: In the penultimate match of Monday, Catalunya Tigers will take the field against Fateh.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Catalunya Tigers and Fateh will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 8.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CAT vs FTH My Dream11 Team

Manjinder Singh Lovely (captain), Umair Aftab (vice-captain), Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Gurvinder Singh- I, Jamshad Afzal, S Latif, Zulqarnain Haider, Randip Singh-Daid, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar

CAT vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif

Fateh: Harjinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Naghman Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh

CAT vs FTH Full Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem

Fateh: Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Manvir Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, G sr, H Singh, I Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, J Singh, Y Sandhu, M Baig, N Hussain, T Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty

