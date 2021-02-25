CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs FTH at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 69 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Catalunya Tigers will take on Fateh CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona CAT vs FTH match will start at 7 PM IST – February 25. Catalunya Tigers are sitting pretty at the top with nine points. They have won four matches, lost one out of the six games they had played so far and have won four; while one was a no-result. This game against Fateh will be Catalunya's second of the day and the last of the group stages. Catalunya Tigers have a mind-boggling net run rate of +5.307 and they need to win just one out of their remaining two games.

On the other hand, Fateh have no chances of making it to the playoffs. They have won only one match out of the seven games they played. They have lost four while a couple of games were washed out. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, CAT vs FTH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CAT vs FTH Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Catalunya Tigers and Fateh CC will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 25.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

CAT vs FTH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Harjinder Singh

Batters – Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Manjinder Singh Lovely (vc), Kuldeep Singh

All-Rounders – Yasir Ali (C), Tajinder Singh

Bowlers – Muhammad Kashif, Syed Sherazi, Gurvinder Singh Sr, Razaqat Ali

CAT vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Shahzaib Akram (wk), Syed Sherazi, Saqib Latif, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Nawazish Ali.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Kuldeep Singh, Harjinder Singh(wk), Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Tajinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Azeem Azam.

CAT vs FTH Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Ghulam Sarwar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Saqib Latif, Syed Sherazi, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Kashif, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Asad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Fateh CC: Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh-I, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

