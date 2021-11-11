CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CAT vs GRA at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Gracia CC will take on Catalunya Tigers at the Videres Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Barcelona CAT vs GRA match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 11. Catalunya Tigers are one of the most consistent sides in this tournament having won four of their last 5 matches played. Their only loss in this World Cup came against the Hawks by 4 wickets. They currently occupy the top spot in the ECS T10 Barcelona points table with 8 points. On the other hand, Gracia has won both their matches by a huge margin of 90 and 72 runs against Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell, respectively. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, CAT vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CAT vs GRA Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.Also Read - NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Nicosia Fighters CC vs Nicosia Tigers, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 6 PM IST November 11 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Gracia CC and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 9 PM IST – November 11. Also Read - PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI: Captain, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Pakistan vs West Indies ODI From National Stadium 10:30 AM IST November 11 Thursday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - NFCC vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 11 and 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia XI Fighters, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 6 PM IST November 10 Wednesday

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona.

CAT vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kuldeep Lal (C), Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Sheraz Iqbal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

All-rounders – Asjad Butt (VC), Waqas Miraj, Heera Mahey

Bowlers – Trilochan Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Umar Mughal

CAT vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Jamshad Afzal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Miraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C).

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Heera Mahey (C), Trilochan Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Thakur, Sandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rajwinder Singh.

CAT vs GRA Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Atif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Aqsam, Shahzaib Akram, Sheraz Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Zeeshan, Taimoor Mujahid, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Zulqarnain Haider, Awais Ahmed, Qasim Ali, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Samar Shamshad, Umer Mughal.

Gracia CC: Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ishan Patel, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Sukhpreet Singh, Heera Mahey, Kulwant Thakur, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Bikramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Prasanna Jathan, Abhishek Borikar, Abhishek Khullar, Baljit Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Harkamal Singh, Manpreet Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRA Dream11 Team/ CAT Dream11 Team/ Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.