CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions

Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 103 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs GRA at Montjuic Ground: In the third match of the day, Catalunya Tigers will face Gracia. Table-toppers Catalunya have played eight matches so far – won six of them, lost one and one ending in a no result.

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 103 between Catalunya Tigers and Gracia will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 8, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

CAT vs GRA My Dream11 Team

Yasir Ali (captain), Kuldeep Lal (vice-captain), Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh

CAT vs GRA Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Yasir Ali-I, Shahzaib Akram, Syed Sherazi

Gracia: Kuldeep Lal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal, Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam

CAT vs GRA Full Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram, Syed Sherazi and Tahir Ilyas, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi

Gracia: Prabal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Harpreet Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Karandeep Singh, Amol Rathod, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Kuldeep Lal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal, Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh

