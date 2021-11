CAT vs HAW Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs HAW at Cartama Oval Cricket Ground: In match no. 9 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Catalunya Tigers will take on Hawks CC at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Barcelona CAT vs HAW match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 5. Catalunya Tigers won their first match against Fateh CC by chasing a total of 45 runs in 5 overs. Hawks, on the other hand, didn't get the chance to take the field, as their first match against Catalunya CC got abandoned without being a ball bowled. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CAT vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, CAT vs HAW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CAT vs HAW Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Catalunya Tigers and Hawks CC will take place at 9 PM IST – November 5.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Cricket Ground.

CAT vs HAW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Sheraz Iqbal (VC), Aamir Javid, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar

All-rounders – Waqas Miraj (C), Zulqarnain Haider, Omar Ali, Asjad Butt

Bowlers – Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ameer Hamzah

CAT vs HAW Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Tahir Ilyas, Awais Ahmed (wk), Sheraz Iqbal, Waqas Miraj, Zulqarnain Haider, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Umar Mughal, Shahzaib Akram, Samar Shamshad.

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (C/wk), Umair Muhammad, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Saif Ur Rehman, Hussnain Ali.

CAT vs HAW Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed (wk), Asjad Butt, Zulqarnain Haider, Tahir Ilyas, Umer Mughal, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Ghulam Dastgeer, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Samar Shamshad, Atif Nadeem, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Hawks CC: Aamir Javid, Kamraan Zia (C/wk), Ameer Hamzah, Sohail Muhammad, Bilal Muhammad, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Khurram Shahzad, Saif Ur Rehman, Umair Muhammad, Hussnain Ali, Ibrar Hussan, Durrab Hassan.

