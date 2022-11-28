CAT vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 75 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Catalunya Tigers CC vs Lleida Tigers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 7 PM IST November 28, 2022, Monday

Published: November 28, 2022 9:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

CAT vs LIT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Catalunya Tigers CC and Lleida Tigers will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – November 28, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

CAT vs LIT Dream11 Team

Mustansar Iqbal, Haider Gul(VC), Sheraz Iqbal(C), Mohsin Raza, Usman Muhammad, Sajjad Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Asif II, Rashid Mehmood, Johar Khan

CAT vs LIT Probable Playing XI

Catalunya Tigers CC

Mustansar Iqbal, Haider Gul, Sheraz Iqbal, Bikramjit Singh, Waseem Abbas, Syed Hussain-II, Awais Ahmed, Qasim Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer(C), Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Asif II

Lleida Tigers

Sajad Ali, Ifraz Ahmed, Johar Khan, Muhammad Abu, Imdad Khan, Ahsan Raza, Mohsin Raza(C), Usman Muhammad, Sajjad Ahmad, Adnan Mukhtar, Rashid Mehmood.

