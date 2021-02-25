CAT vs MIB Dream11 Team Predictions

Catalunya Tigers vs Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 67 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's CAT vs MIB at Montjuic Ground: In the 67th match of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament, table-toppers Catalunya Tigers will take on Men in Blue. Tigers have played six matches so far – won four, lost one with one ending in a no result.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Catalunya Tigers and Men in Blue will start from 3:00 PM IST – February 25.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

CAT vs MIB My Dream11 Team

Yasir Ali (captai), Shankar Kaligatla (vice-captain), Prasanna Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi

CAT vs MIB Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Shahzaib Akram, Syed Sherazi, Saqib Latif, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Nawazish Ali

Men in Blue: Shankar Kaligatla, Prasanna Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi

CAT vs MIB Full Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Nawazish Ali, Aqsam Muhammad, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Aatif Nadeem, Kamran Nawaz sahi, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Ilyas, Yasir Ali, Mustanshar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Shahzaib Akram, Syed Sherazi, Saqib Latif

Men in Blue: Sachin Sudarshana, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Harpreet Singh, Naresh Kumar, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Sengupta, Harjot Randhawa, Sunil Jangir, Paramjot Randhawa, Sri Srivastava, Shankar Katigatla, Prasanna Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol

