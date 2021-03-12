CAT vs RAS Dream11 Team Predictions

Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Semifinal 1 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s CAT vs RAS at Montjuic Ground: In the first semifinal match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers will take the field against Raval Sporting today. Tigers made the last-two stage after topping Group A with 15 points. They won seven of their 10 matches while losing two with one producing no result. On the other hand, Sporting topped Group C with nine wins from 10 matches and one defeat to collect 18 points. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 12 Friday

Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CAT vs RAS, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CAT vs RAS T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 9 AM IST March 12 Friday

CAT vs RAS Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona first semifinal match between Catalunya Tigers and Raval Sporting will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 12, 2021. Also Read - BSH vs FAL Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona Match 120: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen vs Falco CC at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 9 PM IST March 11 Thursday

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

CAT vs RAS My Dream11 Team

Yasir Ali (captain), Karan Datta (vice-captain), Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh, Sonu Jangra, Muhammad Kashif, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Syed Sherazi, Dawood Masood, Asad Ali

CAT vs RAS Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Shahzaib Akram, Asad Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas

Raval Sporting: Kishitij Patel, Davinder Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Numan Ali, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Sidhu

CAT vs RAS Full Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Umair Aftab, Zeeshan Ashraf, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Zahir, Ghulam Dastgeer, Saqib Latif, Nawazish Ali, Yasir Ali, Amir Abbas, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Shahzaib Akram, Asad Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali

Raval Sporting: Naveen Kumar, Amit Das, Faizan Ahmed, Kishitij Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Sidhu, Davinder Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Nandan Bathani, Numan Ali, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Unnatkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Zain Abideen Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Nandan Bathani, Ravi Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CAT Dream11 Team/ RAS Dream11 Team/ Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.