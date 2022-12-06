CAT vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Barcelona T10, Match 102 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 3 PM IST December 06, 2022, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time – December 06, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

CAT vs RIW Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers – Muhammad Masood(vice captain), Tahir Ilyas

Batsmen – Karamjit Singh, Muhammad Asif-II, Mustansar Iqbal

All-rounders – Prince Dhiman , Yasir Ali-I (captain), Waseem Abbas-I

Bowlers – Raja Waqar Khan, Ghulam Sarwar, Saqib Javed

CAT vs RIW Probable Playing XI

Catalunya Tigers (CAT): Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed(wk), Tahir Ilyas, Fahad Hassan, Ghulam Dastgeer, Haider Gul, Ghulam Sarwar, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Asif, Syed Sherazi

Ripoll Warriors(RIW): Prince Dhiman, Waqar Khan, Karamjit Singh, Aqtadar Khan, Asim Maqbool(wk), Imran Hussain, Muhammad Masood, Jugraj Singh, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Ehsan Ellahi, Saqib Javed

