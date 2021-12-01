CB vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CB vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 28 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi T10 CB vs DB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 1. Chennai Braves are at the bottle of the table and have no chance of qualifying to the knock-out stage of the competition. Delhi Braves are in 4th spot and have qualified for the business round of the tournament. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, CB vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, CB vs DB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves will take place at 9 PM IST – December 1.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CB vs DB My Dream11 Team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Eoin Morgan, Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Romario Shepherd, Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, Roman Walker, Dominic Drakes.

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Vice-Captain: Dominic Drakes.

CB vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera (C), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Dhananjaya Lakshan.

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

CB vs DB Squads

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nyeem Young, Akeal Hosein, Gulbadin Naib, Ravi Rampaul, Devon Thomas, Luke Wright.