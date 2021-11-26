CB vs DG Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Abu Dhabi T10

Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BT vs CB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Chennai Braves have lost all of their matches so far in the tournament and on the other hand and are placed last. On the other hand, Deccan Gladiators are placed 3rd in the standings. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, CB vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, CB vs DG Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.Also Read - BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Team News & Injury Updates For Today's T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 26 Friday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves will take place at 9 PM IST – November 26. Also Read - FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 26 Friday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Team News For Match 16 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 25 Thursday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

CB vs DG My Dream11 Team

Tom Moores, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Banton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bopara, Odean Smith, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Andre Russell, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

CB vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Braves: Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mark Deyal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel.

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Tion Webster, Khalid Shah, Mark Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Curtis Campher, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Koththiigoda.

CB vs DG Squads

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.