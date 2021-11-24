CB vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CB vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 14 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Chennai Braves will take on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi T10 CB vs NW match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 24. Both Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors are yet to open their points account in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and this fixture will help one of them get off the mark. Despite having some big names in their team, they have failed to work a good combination, something they'll try to rectify by getting things started with this fixture.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors will take place at 9 PM IST – November 24.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Kennar Lewis, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Samiullah Shinwari, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Rovman Powell, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara.

CB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Braves: Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Munaf Patel.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (c), Abdul Shakoor, Umair Ali, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir.

CB vs NW Squads

Chennai Braves: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mark Deyal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah (wk), Curtis Campher, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Shahzad, Tion Webster, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Gareth Delany, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Joshua Little, Abdul Shakoor, Mark Watt, Ross Whiteley, Upul Tharanga, Yo Mahesh.