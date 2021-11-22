CB vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CB vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 10 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. The Abu Dhabi T10 CB vs TAD match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 22. Eyeing their first win of the season, Chennai Braves gave their everything in the first two matches against Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls but ended up on the losing side. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi have been sensational so far. Led by England's batting star Liam Livingstone they have won 3 matches in a row and deservingly occupy the top spot in the standings with 6 points under their belt. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, CB vs TAD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, CB vs TAD Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Chennai Braves will take place at 9 PM IST – November 22.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CB vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt

Batters – Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Paul Stirling, Angelo Parera

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone (C), Ravi Bopara, Jamie Overton, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Marchant de Lange (VC), Munaf Patel, Fidel Edwards

CB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Braves: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mary Deyal, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Khalid Shah (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel.

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle / Chris Benjamin, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq.

CB vs TAD Squads

Chennai Braves: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mark Deyal, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah (wk), Curtis Campher, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Shahzad, Tion Webster, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar.

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Daniyal, Noor Ahmad, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sheldon Cottrell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Gayle.

