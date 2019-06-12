Live Updates

  • 9:25 PM IST

    SIX! Bacl-to-back maximums for Hassan Ali! This time Richardson alters his length to go full and delivers it on the middle. Hassan clears his front leg and muscles it over wide long on for a biggie. Pakistan 182/6 in 32 overs, need 126 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    OUT! Kane Richardson removes Asif Ali for 5. Edged and taken! The wickets are coming in a procession for Australia. Finally, a decent delivery to get a wicket. It is on a length outside off and Asif looks to run it down towards the third man. But the delivery is a cross-seam one and that perhaps generates extra bounce. Ali is clearly surprised and ends up fending it behind. Carey completes the formalities. Pakistan 160/6 in 30 overs, need 148 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 9:11 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Updates: OUT! What an outstanding catch by Alex Carey, Shoaib Malik departs for nought! Never easy to catch off the inside edge. Cummins serves a good length ball around off and gets it to nip back into the batsman. Malik is taken aback by the movement off the surface, tries to block but it curls back in, kisses the inside edge and flies behind. Carey does well to pick it and then puts in a diving effort to his left to take a cracking one-handed catch.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    OUT! Skipper Aaron Finch removes Mohammad Hafeez for 46. Off a full toss. Would you believe it? A freebie from Finch, Hafeez kneels and plays the slog sweep. But it is straight to deep mid-wicket where Mitchell Starc takes it with ease! Two wickets in two overs for Australia. Pakistan 146/4 in 27 overs, need 162 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    FOUR! Welcome into the attack! Full and around off, Sarfaraz gets down and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary!

  • 9:01 PM IST

    Imam-ul-Haq looked in fine form before giving an easy catch to keeper Alex Carey, Australia picked up their third wicket.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Score and Updates: OUT! Pat Cummins gets the big wicket, Imam departs for 53. He is caught down the leg side! He just stands there, takes a moment for himself and then trudges off. Another wicket off a loose delivery. It is a nothing shot to a short ball down the leg side. Imam looks to pull but only manages to glove it to the keeper behind. Carey collects and appeals jubilantly and the umpire raises his finger! The 80-run stand is broken and Pakistan now need 172 from 149 balls.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    FIFTY! Imam-Ul-Haq slams 6th half-century in ODIs. Superb use of the footwork by Imam. Coulter-Nile delivers it around off, Imam wears his skaters and hammers it over mid off for a boundary. Pakistan 136/2 in 25 overs, need 172 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    FOUR! Another good over for Pakistan – 100 off it. Short in length outside off, Imam crunches it off his back foot through cover-point and the ball races away. Cummins in the deep is slow off the blocks, tries his best to keep it out with a dive but fails. PAK 110/2 in 20 overs, need 198 runs to win vs AUS (307-all out)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Updates: Drinks break. Pakistan were under pressure initially after losing Fakhar cheaply but then they recovered a bit through the eye-pleasing knock of Babar. Mohammad Hafeez has changed gears at the moment and his knock has pushed Australia on the back foot. Both the batsmen are on identical scores, one a little cautious while the other showing aggressive intent. This partnership has eaten out 41 runs from the chase and the Asian team will hope that they increase their appetite and eat out more from the 211 runs left. For Australia, picking wickets is the only way out. Looks tough that they can restrict the opposition here.

ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Live Score & Updates: Australia played balanced cricket to win their first two matches before succumbing to defeat against India. They would want to get their campaigns back on winning track when they face Pakistan. Batting has not been an issue for them, but after a dominating performance against West Indies the bowlers failed miserably against India. The Aaron Finch-led side would be hoping their bowlers to get into the top gear.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already suffered a washed out match and are raring to take the field against Australia. After suffering a heavy defeat against West Indies in their first match, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side staged an emphatic comeback against tournament favourite and host England. As they gained momentum, their next match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Thus this match brings an added importance for Pakistan as they would not want to lose another playing opportunity.

PLAYING XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.