

















Load More

ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 17 Highlights: What a humdinger. A match which both teams deserved to lose. In a game where the side committing fewer mistakes comes out on top, Australia have managed to get those crucial points. A match which Australia should have probably won by 150 runs. Because at 223/2 and David Warner going strong, it seemed like they had 400 in sight. But his wicket led to a collapse and Mohammad Amir’s 5-fer restricted the Aussies to ‘just’ 307.

Now comes the second innings. Full of drama. Pakistan were cruising at 136/2 in the 26th over, but then slipped to 160/6. At that stage, it looked like game over with Australia surging to a massive win. But two critical stands – 40 for the 7th wicket and 64 for the 8th wicket – got the game very close. However, Starc’s double-wicket over in the 45th sealed the deal, just like it did against West Indies.

PLAYING XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.