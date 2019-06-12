Live Updates

  • 10:43 PM IST
    That’s the game!

    Glenn Maxwell with an astonishing run-out to end proceedings. Wahab threatened to do something special for a brief period but the bowlers have done their job – it’s a 41-run win for the reigning champions.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    Phew! What a humdinger. A match which both sides deserved to lose. In a game where the side committing fewer mistakes comes out on top, Australia have managed to get those crucial points. A match which Australia should have probably won by 150 runs. Because at 223/2 and David Warner going strong, it seemed like they had 400 in sight. But his wicket led to a collapse and Mohammad Amir’s 5-fer restricted the Aussies to ‘just’ 307.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    David Warner is named Man of the Match: “When I got out we had 70 balls to go, as the ‘in’ batter you want to bat 50 overs, we should have been around 340-50, credit to Pakistan, their second spells were fantastic and made it hard for us to hit down the ground. It was a used wicket and a touch dry, they bowled very straight lines, gave me no width, I just had to come out…. bit of movement early on, had to be tighter and climb into the back-of-a-length balls. For us it’s about the way we finished, some great knocks for Pakistan, Wahab freeing his arms. Our bowlers bowled fantastic, they probably got closer than we expected but it was a great game.”

  • 10:33 PM IST

    RUN-OUT! Brilliance by Maxwell has given Australia the last wicket. Full and on off, Afridi jams it out towards cover. Sarfaraz is off for a run but then realizes Maxwell leaped and collected the ball with one hand over his head. He has to turn back and try to get in. He though is at the point of no return and can only hope that Maxwell misses. The Big Show does not as he hits bull’s eye at the non-striker’s end. Ahmed is well short. PAKISTAN HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 266! AUSTRALIA WIN BY 41 RUNS! Australia (307-all out) beat Pakistan (266-all out) by 41 runs. Imam 53, Hafeez 46, Cummins 3/33, Starc 2/43

  • 10:30 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED ‘EM! Two in the over for Starc and this is probably the over which completely turns the game in Australia’s favour. He goes full but ends up bowling a low full toss. Amir looks to put bat on ball but gets an inside edge which shatters the stumps behind. One wicket away now Australia, Starc has two balls to do it. PAK 266/9 in 45 overs, need 42 runs to win vs AUS (307-all out)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    OUT! Mitchell Starc gets the crucial wicket – Wahab Riaz departs for 45. Is it the game for Australia now? This could probably be the game-changing review by Australia. Wahab Riaz is out of here. No. 8 down. Starc delivers when his team needed the most. Back of a length delivery and it lands on off, straightens after pitching. Wahab hangs his bat out. He seems to have missed it. Carey takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Finch review just in time and replays show that there is something on Ultra Edge. The on-field call has been overturned. Pakistan 264/8 in 44.3 overs vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Nerves of Steel? Pakistan skipper holds the key for Men in Green in tense finish!

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Pakistan are playing very sensible cricket here, they are rotating the strike nicely. Good running and even more impressive dive in the end! Wahab guides it past point. They take one, go for the second. The throw is a loopy one from the deep so Wahab makes in with a dive. Pakistan 263/7 in 44 overs, need 45 runs to win vs Australia (307-all out)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    SIX! Wahab Riaz is doing it here for Pakistan. He picks up the slower one early and slogs it handsomely over mid-wicket for a biggie. 50-run stand comes up, 250 up for Pakistan as well!

  • 10:07 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Updates: SIX! Take that says Wahab, 14 off the over – Game on for Pakistan! That is right off the middle. Very full and Wahab whips it easily over the long on fence. Pakistan not going down without a fight. PAK 244/7 in 41 overs vs AUS (307-all out)

Now comes the second innings. Full of drama. Pakistan were cruising at 136/2 in the 26th over, but then slipped to 160/6. At that stage, it looked like game over with Australia surging to a massive win. But two critical stands – 40 for the 7th wicket and 64 for the 8th wicket – got the game very close. However, Starc’s double-wicket over in the 45th sealed the deal, just like it did against West Indies.

PLAYING XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(W/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail,Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.