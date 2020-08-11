CC vs BUB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chui Challengers vs Buffalo Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CC vs BUB at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club: In the eighth match of the ongoing Tanzania Advanced Players (APL) T20 League, Chui Challengers will take on Buffalo Blasters. Challengers have played two matches so far and won both of them to take the top spot in the points tally while Blasters are bottom of the table with two defeats from as many matches.

A total of 15 matches have been scheduled to be played in the league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam

A total of six teams are taking part including Buffalo Blasters, Simba Kings, Royal Rhinos, Twiga Titans, Chui Challengers and Tembo Stars

The competition got underway from August 8 and will end on August 16.

TOSS – The toss between Chui Challengers and Buffalo Blasters will take place at 12:00 PM (IST)

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-salam

CC vs BUB My Dream11 Team

J Pratap Singh (captain), R Kizito (vice-captain), A Jabiri, V Patel, K Salum, F Hatim Dahodwala, J Nyambo, S Jumbe, J Hirwania, H Sangwale, S Athuman

CC vs BUB Squads

Chui Challengers: Laksh Snehal, Jayantilal Pindoria, Abdullah Jabiri, Kishen Kamania, Johnson Nyambo, Rijali Fentu, Harsh Ramaiya, Khalil Rehemtullah, Kartik Syal, Ejaz Aziz, Nandakishan Pottachira, Kibwana Salum, Suraj Pala, Jitin Pratap Singh, Riziki Kizito

Buffalo Blasters: Yakesh Patel, Mohamed Omary, Abubakar Selemani, Hassan Sangwale, Athumani Siwa, Ayubu Swedi, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Vishal Patel, Adnan Zariwala, Ankit Baghel, Jay Hirwania, Sefu Athuman, Wilbert Martin, Goodluck Andrew, Salum Jumbe

