Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Semifinal Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match CC vs CF at MAPFRE Stadium: In another exciting battle of Major League Soccer 2019-20, Columbus Crew SC will square off against Chicago Fire FC on Thursday night (Friday early morning in India) at the MAPFRE Stadium. The Major League Soccer CC vs CF match will kick-off at 5 AM IST – August 21. In the Major League Soccer standings, Columbus Crew occupy the top spot with 13 points under their belt. They have played five matches so far out of which Columbus Crew have succeeded in four matches and played one draw. On the other hand, Chicago Fire FC are lying at the 12th spot with only four points to their name. With that being said, Chicago will have a stern test ahead of themselves, considering, Columbus’ recent run of form in the competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for MLS Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire match. Also Read - TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3 AM IST August 21

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire will start at 5 AM IST. Also Read - JHN vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's St. Johnstone vs Aberdeen Football Match at McDiarmid Park 12 AM IST August 21

Venue: MAPFRE Stadium. Also Read - VIA vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground 8.30 PM IST August 20

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Tarbell

Defenders: A Keita, V Wormogoor (C), M Valenzuela

Midfielders: S Berhalter, G Gimenez, F Herbers, P Frankowski

Forwards: Y Mokhtar, G Zardes (VC), R Beric

CC vs CF Predicted Playing XIs

Columbus Crew SC: Andrew Tarbell, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Harrison Afful, Lucas Zelarayan, Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos, Luis Diaz.

Chicago Fire FC: Kenneth Kronholm, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Boris Sekulic, Alvaro Medranm, Fabian Herbers, Gaston Gimenez, Jonathan Bornstein, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda.

CC vs CF SQUADS

Columbus Crew SC (CC): Matt Lampson, Andrew Tarbell, Eloy Room, Aboubacar Keita, Vito Wormgoor, Chris Cadden, Hector Jimenez, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Waylon Francis, Grant Lillard, Aidan Morris, Sebastian Berhalter, Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Derrick Etienne, Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng, Miguel Berry, Youness Mokhtar, Fanendo Adi, Pedro Santos, Jordan Hamilton, Gyasi Zardes.

Chicago Fire FC (CF): Chris Brady, Gabriel Slonina, Kenneth Kronholm, Connor Sparrow, Robert Shuttleworth, Mauricio Pineda, Nicholas Slonina, Miguel Angel Navarro, Jonathan Bornstein, Andre Reynolds, Johan Kappelhof, Wyatt Omsberg, Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Brian Gutierrez, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez, Alex Monis, Javier Casas, Allan Rodriguez, Djordje Mihailovic, Brandt Bronico, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Mike Azira, Fabian Herbers, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Elliot Collier, Ignacio Aliseda, CJ Sapong, Robert Beric.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CC Dream11 Team/ CF Dream11 Team/ Columbus Crew Dream11 Team/ Chicago Fire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.