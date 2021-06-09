CC vs CP Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CC vs CP at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 29 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Clove Challengers at the National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CC vs CP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 9. Clove Challengers have won just three of their eight matches and currently find themselves lying at the last spot in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They lost to the Nutmeg Warriors by nine wickets in their last encounter. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Pacers are at the second position in the Spice Isle T10 points table, having won five of their nine matches. Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, CC vs CP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CC vs CP Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 9 PM IST – June 9.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CC vs CP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Teddy Bishop

Batsmen – Alick Athanaze (C), Heron Campbell, Cyprian Forsyth

All-rounders – Micah Narine, Darron Nedd (VC), Kenroy Peters, Imran Joseph

Bowlers – Javel St.Paul, Reuel Williams, Jeron Noel

CC vs CP Probable Playing 11s

Clove Challengers: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams.

CC vs CP Squads

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

