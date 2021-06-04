CC vs CP Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CC vs CP at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 8 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns with the Clove Challengers at the National Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CC vs CP match will start at 7 PM IST – June 4. Both teams haven’t fared too differently but their standings are quite apart. Challengers hold the fifth place on the points table while Pacers are at the second position. Pacers have played four matches so far in this tournament, out of which they have won three games. Challengers have also played four matches but only managed to win two out of them. Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, CC vs CP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CC vs CP Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10. Also Read - PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 15 From Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 5:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 6:30 PM IST – June 4. Also Read - KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - 1.Kieler HTC vs First Contact, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 19 at Kiel Ground at 4:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - SGH vs KHTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - SG Hameln vs 1.Kieler HTC, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Match 18 at Kiel Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CC vs CP My Dream11 Team

T Bishop, C Forsyth, C Thomas, A Athanaze (C), M Narine, K Peters (VC), I Joseph, D Nedd, J St. Paul, J Buddy, A Beggs.

CC vs CP Probable Playing 11s

Clove Challengers: Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (wk), Imran Joseph, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Micah Narine (C), Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Adel Beggs, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Levanghn Lewis, Javel St.Paul, Reuel Williams.

CC vs CP Squads

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CC Dream11 Team/ CP Dream11 Team/ Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.