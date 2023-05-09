Home

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-Captain – Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, Today's Playing 11s at National Cricket Stadium, West Indies at 21:30 PM IST May 9 Tuesday

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CC vs GG at National Cricket Stadium, West Indies: Spice Isle T10, Ginger Generals will take on Cinnamon Pacers at the National Cricket Stadium, West Indies on Tuesday. The Spice Isle T10 CC vs GG match will start at 9:30 PM IST – on May 9.

TOSS: The Spice Isle T10 toss between Ginger Generals and Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 9:00 PM IST – on May 9.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, West Indies

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions

Captain: Johann Jeremiah

Vice-Captain: Preston McSween

Batters: Darron Nedd, Lindon Mason, Lendon Lawrence

Wicketkeeper: Javed Hazzard

All-rounders: Adel Beggs, Davis Charles, Deyna George, Charles Reynold

Bowlers: Laurie Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Jerlani Robinson.

Clove Challengers (CC) Possible Playing 11

1. Darron Nedd, 2. Lindon Mason, 3. Javed Hazzard(WK), 4. Haston Jackson, 5. Shakim Charles, 6. Preston McSween(C), 7. Deyna George, 8. Charles Reynold, 9. Amikel Dubissette, 10. Denzel Matthew, 11. Jeron Noel

Ginger Generals (GG) Possible Playing 11

1. Johann Jeremiah(C), 2. Lendon Lawrence(WK), 3. Johnnel Eugene, 4. Akeem Dewar, 5. George Keone(WK), 6. Adel Beggs, 7. Samuel Charles(WK), 8. Davis Charles, 9. Denroy Charles, 10. Laurie Williams, 11. Redhead Nicklaus

Squads:

Clove Challengers (CC)

Darron Nedd, Lindon Mason, Javed Hazzard(WK), Haston Jackson, Shakim Charles, Preston McSween(C), Deyna George, Charles Reynold, Amikel Dubissette, Denzel Matthew, Jeron Noel, Kellis Andrew, Jerlani Robinson, Andrew Sheon

Ginger Generals (GG)

Johann Jeremiah(C), Lendon Lawrence(WK), Johnnel Eugene, Akeem Dewar, George Keone(WK), Adel Beggs, Samuel Charles(WK), Davis Charles, Denroy Charles, Laurie Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Ronel Williams, Calvin Blache

