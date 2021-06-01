CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals will take place at 9:00 PM IST – June 1.

Time: : 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

CC vs GG My Dream11 Team

Anil Matthew, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Daniel Mc Donald, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Deyna George.

Captain: Roland Cato. Vice-captain: Cyprian Forsyth.

CC vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Clove Challengers Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Teddy Bishop (WK), Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Ginger Generals Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Anil Matthew (WK), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Larry Edward, George Keone, Daniel Mc Donald, Nelon Pascal, Michael Fraser, Redhead Nicklaus.

CC vs GG Squads

Clove Challengers Angel Johnson, Teddy Bishop (WK), Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Ginger Generals Anil Matthew (WK), Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Roland Cato (C), Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Sheon Andrew and Sunil Narayan

