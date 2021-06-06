CC vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CC vs GG at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 19 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Ginger Generals will lock horns with the Clove Challengers at the National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CC vs GG match will start at 7 PM IST – June 6. Clove Challengers have won three out of their six matches and are currently third in the Spice Isle T10 points table. Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are currently fifth in the Spice Isle T10 points table. Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, CC vs GG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CC vs GG Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10. Also Read - SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain - Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 6 Sunday

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Clove Challengers and Ginger Generals will take place at 6:30 PM IST – June 6. Also Read - CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain - Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 20 From National Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 6 Sunday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Kwibuka Women’s T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 2 From Gahanga International Stadium at 5 PM IST June 6 Sunday

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

CC vs GG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Anil, Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Roland Cato (C), B Varval, Casimir Thomas

All-rounders: McDonald Daniel, Dan Roy Charles, Darron Nedd (VC)

Bowlers: Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Jeron Noel

CC vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Clove Challengers: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (wk), Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), Mc Donald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

CC vs GG Squads

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Ginger Generals: McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, Matthew Anil (WK), George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Roland Cato (C), Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CC Dream11 Team/ GG Dream11 Team/ Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.