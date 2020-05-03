Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Costa Caribe vs Brumas Jinotega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match CC vs JN at Memoriam, Nicaragua: In an exciting Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match, Brumas Jinotega will take on Costa Caribe at the Alexis Arguello on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India May 3). The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 6 AM (IST). It’s the battle between the two in-form teams as Costa Caribe prepare to host Brumas Jinotega for a crunch regular-season match on Sunday morning. However, the result of the match won’t determine which team may go on to win the ultimate trophy in the end but it’s a great parameter to gauge each team’s title credentials, against each other. Caribe are on a seven-game winning run with most of their wins one-sided affair. They are sitting at the top of the pile with 13 wins and two defeats. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Real Esteli vs Juigalpa Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's RE vs JU Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 2AM IST

Jinotega, on the other hand, are down at five on the power ranking, but that’s a bit false indicator of the form they are in, and also of the season they are having, for the number of defeats on their season is the fewest. Their current form reads six consecutive wins for them heading into this match. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Dinamo Minsk vs FK Slutsk Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For DIN vs SLU Today's Match at Traktor Stadium, Minsk 8.30PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: D Gutierrez, V Thomas Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Rukh Brest FC vs Gorodeya FC Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For RKH vs GOR Today's Match at Yunost Stadium, Brest 6.30PM IST

Shooting-guards: F Omler, G Smith, F Cox (SP)

Small-forwards: K Clair

Power-forwards: L Hernandez

Centre: KV Gutirrez

CC vs JN Starting 5s

Costa Caribe:

PF: Luder Hernandez

SF: Kerry Clair

C: Sydney Castaneda Obando

PG: Vansdell Thomas

SG: Fritz Cox

Brumas Jinotega:

PF: Arnulfo Mendoza

SF: Ariel Perez

C: Troy Humphreys

PG: Juan Herrera

SG: Emilion Mendoza

CC vs JN Likely Squads

Brumas Jinotega: Juan Herrera, Dixon Gutierrez, Agustin Huerta, Emilio Mendoza, Frankin Omier, Gregory Smith, Ariel Perez, Moises Leiva, Said Escoto, Arnulfo Mendoza, Yader Altamirano, Troy Humphreys, Jorge Zelays.

Costa Caribe: Denis Munguia Gonzalez, Jack Hodgson Lezama, Joshua Chrristopher, Jason West, Dirk Campbell, Brandon Wilson, Moses Malone, Kevin Vivas, Gutierrez, Elkin Romero Moncada, Larel Pacheco, Vansdell Thomas, Fritz Cox, Kerry Clair, Luder Hernandez, Sydney Castaneda Obando.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JN Dream11 Team/ CC Dream11 Team/ Brumas Jinotega Dream11 Team/ Costa Caribe Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.