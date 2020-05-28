Dream11 Team Prediction

Fourth-placed Costa Caribe will lock horns with fifth-placed Leones de Managua in what is pitted to be a cracker. Caribe has played 19 matches, in which they won 16 matches and lost 3 matches, whereas, Leones de Managua has played 19 matches, in which they won 15 matches and lost 4 matches.

My Dream11 Team

Alvadaro, Thomas, Cox, Borge, Perez, Campbell, MacKenzie, Gomez

Playing 5

Costa Caribe: Vansdell Thomas (PG), Fritz Cox (SG), Joshua Christopher (SF), Luder Hernandez (PF), Elkin Romero Moncada (C)

Leones de Managua: Peter Martinez (PG), Daniel Tenorio (SG), Alfredo Borge (SF), Manuel MacKenzie (PF), Flavio Obando (C)

Squad

Costa Caribe: Vansdell Thomas, Denis Munguia Gonzalez, Jack Hodgson Lezama, Fritz Cox, Joshua Christopher, Jason West, Kerry Clair, Dirk Campbell, Brandon Wilson, Luder Hernandez, Moses Malone, Larel Pacheco, Sydney Castaneda Obando, Kevin Vivas Gutierrez, Elkin Romero Moncada

Leones de Managua: Peter Martinez, Kevin Alvarado, Mario Garcia, Daniel Tenorio, Henry Zelaya, Rogelio Bermudez Manzanarez, Alfredo Borge, Marvin Omier, Jose Perez, Manuel MacKenzie, Billy Gallardo, Jonathan Hodgson, Danny Gomez, Giovanny Umana, Flavio Obando

