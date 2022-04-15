CC vs NW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match St George’s, Grenada, at 12 AM IST April 16, SaturdayAlso Read - CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match St George's, Grenada, at 09:15 PM IST April 9, Saturday

Here is the Spice Isle T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, CC vs NW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CC vs NW Playing 11s Spice Isle T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Spice Isle T10 Series. Also Read - SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Match 31: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Playing 11s, Team News From National Stadium at 7 PM IST IST June 10 Thursday

TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors will take place at 11:30 PM (IST). Also Read - SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10 Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Tips - Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 9 Friday

Time –12:00 AM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

CC vs NW My Dream11 Team

Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (vc), Darron Nedd, Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis

CC vs NW Predicted XI

Clove Challengers: Junior Henry (wk), Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (c), Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Rickie Alexander, Cypriah Forsyth, Dennis Narayan, Kevin Francis, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donal McDonald, Keish Mitchell, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis