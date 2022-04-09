CC vs NW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

Time – 9:15 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

CC vs NW My Dream11 Team

Benjamin Wavel, Andre Fletcher, Junior Henry, Seandell Regis, Teddy Bishop(VC), Akeem Alexis and Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus, Darron Nedd(C), Haston Jackson and Imran Joseph

CC vs NW Squads

Clove Challengers: Ronald Ettienne, Kesrick Williams, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas, Imran Joseph, Rickie Alexander, Kelton Cadoo, Kevin Francis and Dennis Narayan

Nutmeg Warrior: Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses, Nick Ashton and Keishon Mitchell