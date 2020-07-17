Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match CC vs NYRB at MAPFRE Stadium: In the upcoming Major League Soccer 2020 clash, Columbus Crew will face off New York Red Bulls in their second match of group E at the MAPFRE Stadium on Thursday night (Friday morning in India – July 17). Columbus Crew made a bright start of 4-0 win over Cincinnati and now will look to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, New York Red Bulls also made a winning start with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United last week and will look to good challenge to Columbus.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: MAPFRE Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: R Meara

Defenders: J Mensah, A Keita, H Afful, H Jimenez

Midfielders: F Valot, L Zelarayan, S Davis, Y Mokhtar

Forwards: D Royer (VC), G Zardes (C)

CC vs NYRB Predicted Playing XIs

Columbus Crew SC: Eloy Room, Vito Wormgoor, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful, Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Aidan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos, Miguel Berry.

New York Red Bulls: Kendall McIntosh, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek, Patrick Seagrist, Alejandro Romero, Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Daniel Royer, Brian White, Mathias Jorgensen.

CC vs NYRB SQUADS

Columbus Crew SC (CC): Eloy Room, Matt Lampson, Andrew Tarbell, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Josh Williams, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela, Waylon Francis, Chris Cadden, Hector Jimenez, Harrison Afful, Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Lucas Zelarayan, Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris, Youness Mokhtar, Derrick Etienne, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes, Fanendo Adi, Jordan Hamilton, Miguel Berry.

New York Red Bulls (NYRB): David Jensen, Kendall McIntosh, Ryan Meara, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek, Sean Nealis, Jason Pendant, John Tolkin, Patrick Seagrist, Kyle Duncan, Mandela Egbo, Chris Lema, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Marc Rzatkowski, Alejandro Romero, Jared Stroud, Florian Valot, Omir Fernandez, Ben Mines, Daniel Royer, Alex Muyl, Mathias Jorgensen, Brian White, Tom Barlow.

