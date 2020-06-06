Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Costa Caribe vs San Isidro Dream11 Team Prediction Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match CC vs SI at Memoriam, Nicaragua: It is one of the most-awaited fixtures of Nicaragua Basketball League as his two high-quality sides will battle against each other to book a spot in the final of the competition. Both the teams are capable of winning the game, but San Isidro will have the slight advantage in game-1 as they are the hosts while Costa Caribe will be wearing the away colour in this breathtaking game-1 of the best-of-three match series in the semi-final of the tournament. San Isidro were the best team in the regular season as they went onto the top the table with the best return on the season with 18 wins and just one defeat.

Meanwhile, Costa Caribe are also one of the top teams in the tournament. They also did fairly in the regular-season to not feel disparage ahead of any game, even if the opponent is as good as San Isidro. Caribe can be seen as a team in better momentum as they won all their games in the playoffs, winning four, while Isidro suffered a set-back in game-2 of their quarterfinal encounter against Tipitapa before topping the series-winning game-3.

My Dream11 Team

PG: C Gonzalez, D Cardoza, V Thomas

SG: R Ponce

SF: F Garth (SP), D Campbell

PF: M Malone

C: E R Moncada

SI vs CC Starting 5s

San Isidro: Derek Castillo Gallardo (PG), Romario Ponce (SG), Francisco Garth (SF), Ervin Morgan (PF), Roger Munoz (C).

Costa Caribe: Vansdell Thomas (PG), Jason West (SG), Dirk Campbell (SF), Moses Malone (PF), Kevin Vivas Gutierrez (C).

SI vs CC Likely Squads

San Isidro: Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez

Costa Caribe: Denis Munguia Gonzalez, Jack Hodgson Lezama, Joshua Chrristopher, Jason West, Dirk Campbell, Brandon Wilson, Moses Malone, Kevin Vivas, Gutierrez, Elkin Romero Moncada, Larel Pacheco, Vansdell Thomas, Fritz Cox, Kerry Clair, Luder Hernandez, Sydney Castaneda Obando.

