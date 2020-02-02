Dream11 Team Prediction

CC vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cape Cobras vs Warriors Match 3 at Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn 1:30 PM IST:

Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions, South Africa ODD 2020, Cape Cobras vs Warriors, Cape Cobras vs Warriors South Africa ODD 2020, Cape Cobras vs Warriors, CC vs WAR Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today Match Tips, Cape Cobras vs Warriors, Cape Cobras vs Warriors Today’s Cricket Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, CC playing xi, WAR playing xi, dream 11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Cape Cobras vs Warriors Dream11 predictions, Cape Cobras vs Warriors Match Predictions, online cricket betting tips, cricket tips online, dream11 team, my team 11, dream11 tips, Titans vs Lions 2020, Dream11 Prediction, Cricket Tips And Predictions – Cape Cobras vs Warriors South Africa ODD 2020, Online Cricket Tips And Predictions – CC vs WAR T20

TOSS – The toss between Cape Cobras vs Warriors will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Gihahn Cloete

Batters – Matthew Breetzke (VC), Sinethemba Qeshile, Pieter Malan (C), Zubayr Hamza

All-Rounders – Jason Smith, George Linde

Bowlers – Dane Paterson, Andrew Birch, Nandre Burger, Sithembile Langa

Probable Playing XIs

Cape Cobras:

Aviwe Mgijima, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (C), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini, Nandre Burger,

Warriors:

Rudi Second (C), Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Aya Gqamane, Andrew Birch, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sithembile Langa.

SQUADS

Cape Cobras:

Aviwe Mgijima, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (C), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini, Nandre Burger, Hanno Kotze, Mihlali Mpongwana.

Warriors:

Rudi Second (C), Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Aya Gqamane, Andrew Birch, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sithembile Langa, Glenton Stuurman, Dyllan Matthews.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CC Dream11 Team/ WAR Dream11 Team/ Cape Cobras Dream11 Team/ Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more